Stox Achieves Market Cap of $538,126.57 (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Stox has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stox has a total market capitalization of $538,126.57 and $91.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00094768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00878996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Stox Coin Profile

Stox (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 54,081,308 coins and its circulating supply is 50,686,915 coins. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.