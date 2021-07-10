Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.39% of Strattec Security worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $44.40 on Friday. Strattec Security Co. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $67.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.