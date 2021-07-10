Strike Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.49 or 0.00121239 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $118.36 million and $6.05 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00115377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00162016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.19 or 1.00147301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.00943703 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,923,505 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

