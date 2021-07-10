Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $243.01 on Major Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $243.01 or 0.00715826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $33.60 million and $2.32 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strong has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00116004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00161286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,073.05 or 1.00365864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.72 or 0.00941782 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

