Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.68% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $19,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGR. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

RGR stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.66.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $437,283.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,784 shares of company stock worth $4,040,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

