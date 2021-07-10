SunOpta (TSE:SOY) PT Set at C$15.35 by BMO Capital Markets

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) received a C$15.35 price target from BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SOY traded up C$1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.35. 101,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,928. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.20. SunOpta has a 12-month low of C$5.96 and a 12-month high of C$21.63.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$262.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total value of C$906,295.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,043,369.30. Also, Senior Officer Jill Barnett sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$172,765.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,701,796.16. Insiders sold a total of 134,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,600 over the last 90 days.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.