Super Zero Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $934,133.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $65.09 million and $934,133.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.38 or 0.06290393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00146276 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,642,356 coins and its circulating supply is 321,801,476 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

