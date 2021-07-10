SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Cap Achieves $42.51 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 0% against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $42.51 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009778 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001708 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

