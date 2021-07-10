sUSD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.53 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $267.21 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.41 or 0.00877602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00044771 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 266,119,760 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

