suterusu (SUTER) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and $146,425.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About suterusu

suterusu is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

