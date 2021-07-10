Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.70

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $5.65. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 80,234 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.