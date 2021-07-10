Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Buys 963 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 101,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

