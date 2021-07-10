Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. AlphaValue cut Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 69,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.46. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $9.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.