SwiftCash Hits Market Capitalization of $225,548.81 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $225,548.81 and approximately $8.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 182,487,367 coins and its circulating supply is 181,766,936 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

