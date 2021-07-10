SWYFT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,081.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 70.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded down 84.6% against the U.S. dollar. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $2,372.94 and approximately $6,081.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.19 or 0.00865564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044761 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

