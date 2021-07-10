Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) versus Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Critical Survey

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syneos Health has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inotiv and Syneos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 0 0 N/A Syneos Health 0 1 9 0 2.90

Syneos Health has a consensus target price of $83.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.28%. Given Syneos Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than Inotiv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Syneos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inotiv and Syneos Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 7.48 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -81.69 Syneos Health $4.42 billion 2.15 $192.79 million $2.85 31.94

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than Inotiv. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syneos Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -5.52% -47.67% -5.90% Syneos Health 4.44% 10.23% 4.18%

Summary

Syneos Health beats Inotiv on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc. provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services comprising deployment solutions; communications solutions, such as public relations, advertising, and medical communications; and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Syneos Health, Inc. has a partnership with VBI Vaccines Inc. for the commercialization of 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine in the United States, Europe, and Canada, which is in pending regulatory approvals. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.