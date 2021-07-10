Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Now Covered by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 169.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYBX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Synlogic from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 52,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.95. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $5,331,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $1,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.