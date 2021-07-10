Synthetix Trading 58% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $11.28 or 0.00033411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 58% higher against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.29 billion and $143.42 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.40 or 0.00875283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044841 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

