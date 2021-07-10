Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SYY opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75. Sysco has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after buying an additional 161,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,055,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,907,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

