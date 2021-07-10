Syscoin Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00398200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,368,329 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

