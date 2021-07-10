T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

TMUS stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,346. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

