Tachyon Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $8.60 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $8.60 million and $150,114.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tachyon Protocol alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001039 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00244905 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tachyon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tachyon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.