Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.63. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 3,193 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Taylor Devices worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

