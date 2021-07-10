TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,907 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

