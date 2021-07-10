TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $298.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $38,571.13 and approximately $298.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00302479 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,559,564 coins. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.