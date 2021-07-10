Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tecan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

TCHBF remained flat at $$532.00 during trading on Friday. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $392.00 and a 12 month high of $532.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.64.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

