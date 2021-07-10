Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report $139.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.70 million to $144.92 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $142.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $568.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.79 million to $578.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $560.89 million, with estimates ranging from $520.33 million to $578.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

TGP opened at $14.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

