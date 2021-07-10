Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.00.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $422.82. 696,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,733. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.29. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

