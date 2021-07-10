Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $41.18 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $72.14 million and approximately $34.88 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $41.18 or 0.00123177 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.85 or 0.00878997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044769 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,829,215 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,024 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

