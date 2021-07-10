Teloscoin Market Cap Tops $449,070.54 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $449,070.54 and approximately $642.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00035854 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00263141 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00037584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

