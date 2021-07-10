Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.