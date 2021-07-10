Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Teradyne reported sales of $838.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 27.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Teradyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 154,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $125.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.97. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

