Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $394,924.59 and approximately $189.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,422.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.80 or 0.01459501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00409768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00080090 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

