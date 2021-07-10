TerraKRW Tops 1-Day Volume of $881.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $38.02 million and $881.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00115812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00161971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,473.59 or 0.99942628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.34 or 0.00944505 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,896,960,354 coins and its circulating supply is 43,896,231,245 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars.

