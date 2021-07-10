TerraUSD Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $45.46 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006621 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 60.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,929,985,573 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

