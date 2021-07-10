TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.27.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,295. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

