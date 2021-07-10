The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Holdings Reduced by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of The Boston Beer worth $15,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,266.80.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $8.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $973.58. The stock had a trading volume of 225,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $583.97 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,044.89.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.