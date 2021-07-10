The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lessened by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,657 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 7.3% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $35,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 43.4% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,672,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,376,000 after buying an additional 1,111,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,493,000 after buying an additional 135,898 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 182,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,905,000 after acquiring an additional 82,209 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,327,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

