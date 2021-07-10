The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.

CLX stock opened at $180.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

