The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,843 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

Shares of COO opened at $411.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.83 and a 1-year high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.