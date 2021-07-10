The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00200686 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000071 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

