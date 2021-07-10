The Force Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00177201 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

