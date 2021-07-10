The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

The Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.09, a PEG ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.