The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.
The Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.09, a PEG ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.
The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
