The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) declared a dividend on Friday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of The Independent Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 572 ($7.47) on Friday. The Independent Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 387.23 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 594.74 ($7.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £304.05 million and a PE ratio of -44.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 561.61.

Get The Independent Investment Trust alerts:

The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for The Independent Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Independent Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.