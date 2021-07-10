The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) declared a dividend on Friday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of The Independent Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 572 ($7.47) on Friday. The Independent Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 387.23 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 594.74 ($7.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £304.05 million and a PE ratio of -44.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 561.61.
The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for The Independent Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Independent Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.