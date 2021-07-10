The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.41 Billion

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to announce sales of $30.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.98 billion and the lowest is $29.92 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $30.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $132.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.72 billion to $134.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.11 billion to $136.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of KR stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,425 shares of company stock worth $1,247,132. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 870,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 100,407 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.