The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to announce sales of $30.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.98 billion and the lowest is $29.92 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $30.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $132.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.72 billion to $134.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.11 billion to $136.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of KR stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,425 shares of company stock worth $1,247,132. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 870,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 100,407 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

