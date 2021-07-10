The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,033,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,425 shares of company stock worth $1,247,132. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $31,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

