The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Lovesac stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.01. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $70,162.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,525 shares of company stock worth $1,343,289. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

