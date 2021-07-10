The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.08% of The Mosaic worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $31.79 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

