The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report $16.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $17.48 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $11.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $67.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $69.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $85.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $88.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 32.2% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 93,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

