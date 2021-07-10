The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,883 ($24.60). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,883 ($24.60), with a volume of 387,487 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,731.43 ($22.62).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,886.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other The Weir Group news, insider John Heasley sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.36), for a total transaction of £41,090.97 ($53,685.62). Also, insider Clare Chapman acquired 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

About The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.